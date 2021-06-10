Ultra marathon runner from Havant who dropped eight stone says ‘nothing is impossible’ as he encourages others to make positive life changes
A HAVANT man says he feels ‘anything is possible’ after losing eight stone and running an ultra marathon.
Now, Kyle Conway is encouraging others who want to make positive changes in life.
After dropping from 24 to 16 stone over two years, the 34 year old faced his ultimate training goal when he took part in the Run to the Sea Ultra Brighton event on Saturday, June 5.
This marathon saw challengers run 50km from Horsham to Brighton along the South Downs Way.
Kyle, who works as training support manager for Babcock at HMS Sultan in Gosport, said: ‘I now feel anything is possible.
‘I now want this to be the beginning of me helping others to do the same as I did.
‘If you want to make a change in your life for the better, you can do it!’
Kyle decided to lose weight after seeing pictures of himself at his friend’s wedding in October, 2019.
At 24 stone, he struggled to fit his wedding suit, and found it hard to look at himself in pictures and videos, despite giving a ‘blinding’ best man’s speech.
He said: ‘When I saw some of the wedding pics I knew straight away that I needed to change, it was like a switch in my head.
‘I became super focused on changing my body and lifestyle.’
Kyle took up running, and then began intermittent fasting to help shed the weight.
He said: ‘It’s not been easy. Sometimes you just want to quit but consistency is key and you just have to keep going.
‘The hardest part of my training has been learning to overcome my mental barriers about what I am capable of achieving.’
Before long, Kyle set his sights on running an ultra marathon and trained hard to achieve his goal.
He said: ‘I read lots of books about ultra-running and this inspired me to aim for something more than the normal marathon.
‘I wanted to push myself further than I or anyone else expected.’
Kyle completed the Brighton ultra marathon in five hours and 56 minutes.
He said: ‘I came in 102nd out of 280, and 71st male overall which is pretty good for my first one.’
Those who would like advice on following in Kyle’s footsteps can contact him on Instagram @killingitwithkyle