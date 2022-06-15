Harrison Cross, 26, tragically passed away following a collision at the roundabout of Romsey Road, in Eastleigh.

Officers were called to the wreckage at 12.15pm last Tuesday, which involved a yellow BMW and a yellow van.

The family of Mr Cross, of Fair Oak Road, Bishopstoke, have paid tribute to him.

In a statement via Hampshire Constabulary, they said: ‘We are deeply heartbroken by the sudden loss of Harrison.

‘He was the kindest son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend to all who knew him.

‘Taken far too young and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

‘We will move forward with sadness of the memories we will not get to make, but cherish and smile looking back at the ones we did.’

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the crash.