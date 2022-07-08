Brymor Construction worked on the revamp at the Pyramids in Portsmouth with the creation of Exploria

Brymor Construction Ltd, one of the region’s biggest contractors with more than 150 staff, had filed a notice of its intention to appoint an administrator at the High Court last month.

Now the Brymor Group – which includes the construction firm – has been bought by an equity firm owned by Mark Thistlethwayte, who is also behind the development company creating a 6,000 home garden village to the north of Fareham.

A spokesman for equity firm Portchester Equity – which also owns the Welborne Garden Village development company – said the business was ‘pleased’ to announce it has acquired the assets and business of the Brymor Group.

He said: ‘The Brymor Group is one of the UK’s top 100 independent construction companies, based in Denmead in Hampshire.

‘When cashflow issues arising from the Covid pandemic forced the group to appoint administrators Portchester Equity stepped in to secure its future.’

Last year Brymor Construction Ltd was responsible for the £2.5m makeover of The Pyramids in Southsea, converting it from a swimming pool to Exploria, a soft-play centre.

Other projects across the area include the construction of new shooting lodge at Lovelocks Barn, Southwick, and new work on balconies at Vista Building, Portsmouth.

Earlier this year Brymor announced that it had won the contract to build a new state-of-the-art gym for Southampton Football Club.