Hampshire County Council has received £41.25m from Homes England towards the upgrade of Junction 10 of the M27.

This means that the development of Welborne Garden Village, which has been in the pipeline for more than two decades, is gauranteed to go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new garden village will feature a hotel and a local pub.

The 6,000-home village needs the junction to be completed to accommodate the expected increase in traffic.

A further £50m will be provided by the Welborne project, with the government providing the remainder of the cash.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sean Woodward, says he is 'delighted' that this money has been secured.

He said: 'I have always promised that not a single brick will be laid until the infrastructure funding was in place.

'People have said it will never happen, that we would never get the money, but we did.

'The bottom line is that we need new homes in Fareham and without Welborne we would be looking for other sites.

'What's more, the benefit of having a community of this size is that you get the infrastructure that comes with it, such as schools, shops, health facilities and so on. You don't get that by adding more houses onto existing developments.'

The Welborne development itself will be undertaken by Buckland Development Ltd, while Hampshire County Council takes leadership of the Junction 10 work.

An invitation to tender for the completion of the design and construction for the new Junction 10 has now been issued.

John Beresford, Buckland's managing director, said: 'The vision and delivery strategy we have for Welborne has long been aimed at making it one of the best places to live and work – we are really pleased that our vision and their policy objective have come together in this way.

'The forward funding is a major step to unlock the delivery so that we can start delivering homes and jobs to the region.'

Sophie White of Homes England added: ‘We are committed to working with ambitious local authority partners seeking to meet their local housing needs through delivery of key infrastructure.

'Our multi-million pound funding will provide strategic transport infrastructure for the new garden village at Welborne, unlocking 6,000 high quality homes and jobs in the area.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron