Havant Borough Councillor Phil Munday has raised objections to Hampshire County Council over the potential cancellation of the number 27 bus service.

The bus runs from Rowlands Castle, through Havant town before heading towards Denvilles and finally Emsworth.

Hampshire County Council. Picture: David George

Cllr Munday said: ‘They are proposing to stop it, it is a subsidised bus because most of the people that use it are old-age pensioners or people with medical problems.

‘For several of them, there isn't an alternative other than a taxi which costs £7 each way into the centre of town.

‘It is a local issue for several people.’

Maureen Hampson, 78, lives in Denvilles with her husband and uses the bus regularly for shopping and medical appointments.

‘Without it, it would be over a mile walk to get to the nearest bus stop, numerous pensioners with disabilities need to go to doctors' appointments,’ she said.

‘I myself have an autoimmune condition which is where I get cold and my blood breaks down and I get very tired - I wouldn't be able to walk that distance anyway.

‘Fourteen pounds just to get to Havant, we can’t afford it with the cost of living - it makes for a grim picture for everybody, it would leave them in isolation.

‘For me personally, it would be like being back in Covid again where I just can’t get out, I can’t afford taxis and I'm not well enough to walk that distance.

‘My husband retires soon and he’ll be needing that bus, he does heavy shopping for me. It’s a way of getting out and saving your sanity really.’

Hampshire County Council’s executive lead member for transport and environment strategy, councillor Edward Heron, said: ‘The county council continues to face a budget shortfall of at least £80m by April 2023.

‘The authority, therefore, must find savings to meet the shortfall and deliver a balanced budget.

‘The potential to save £800,000 from our passenger transport budget has been identified but I must stress that no decisions have been made, at this stage about future funding for supported bus services, including the 27 bus service.’