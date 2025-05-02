Derelict boat suffers 'severe damage' in Portchester blaze drama
Firefighters extinguished a fire involving a small derelict sailboat on the shoreline in Portchester last night.
Crews from Portchester and Cosham were alerted to the incident off Grove Avenue shortly after 10pm.
The derelict boat was “well alight” when they arrived and had suffered “severe damage”, the fire service said.
Using hose reels the fire was extinguished before crews left the scene and returned to station at around 11pm.
