Derelict boat suffers 'severe damage' in Portchester blaze drama

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 14:24 BST
Firefighters extinguished a fire involving a small derelict sailboat on the shoreline in Portchester last night.

Grove Avenue in Portchester | Google

Crews from Portchester and Cosham were alerted to the incident off Grove Avenue shortly after 10pm.

The derelict boat was “well alight” when they arrived and had suffered “severe damage”, the fire service said.

Using hose reels the fire was extinguished before crews left the scene and returned to station at around 11pm.

