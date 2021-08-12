Horndean Technology College welcomed the 16-year-olds as they collected the envelopes with their final grades.

Julie Summerfield, headteacher, said: ‘We celebrated the achievement of all the students in Year 11 as they collected their results today.

‘They should be commended for all the effort that they put in and their determination to do their very best.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Julie Summerfield with two students receiving their GCSE results

Youngsters studying for the GCSEs have faced a number of difficulties due to the pandemic and the lockdowns – but their hard work has paid off.

Julie added: ‘They studied hard and were able to overcome the limitations that Covid presented.

‘We are exceedingly proud of them and they should be congratulated for their success in the face of adversity, and we wish them well for the future in all that they do.

‘We thank parents and staff for the invaluable support that they have provided to our young people.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron