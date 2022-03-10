Dozens of 'towering' dinosaurs made from toy bricks to go on display at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire
PREHISTORIC species made from toy bricks are set to join the wildlife park at Marwell Zoo.
Dozens of ‘towering’ dinosaurs will go on display next month, and glimpses of the models have been revealed.
More than two million toy bricks have been used to create the 55 ‘Brickosaurs’ ahead of the launch event – BRICKOSAURS! Evolution.
Sean Mannie, commercial director at Marwell Zoo, said: ‘It’s wonderful to see the Brickosaurs begin to arrive and the finishing touches take shape.
‘Everyone who has been involved in bringing BRICKOSAURS! Evolution to life has truly gone above and beyond into creating this spectacular event and we’re counting down the weeks until we can showcase them to our guests.’
Workers at Hampshire based workshop of Bricklive International more than 9,000 hours to build the creature models.
Some of the Paleontological beats on display include a seven metre-long Spinosaurus, a nodding Heterodontosaurus and a huge Mosasaur emerging from water.
A creative meeting takes place before the construction of a Brickosaur.
This is to decide which species to make and the exact pose – ensuring the creation will pass rigorous health and safety checks.
Designers then create a 3D digital model featuring the toy bricks and colours using computer sculpting software.
Between two and seven people then build each sculpture around stainless steel frames, gluing together each individual brick one at a time.
Mr Mannie said the project is just another reason to visit the zoo.
He added: ‘It will be a chance to step back in time and come face-to-face with more than 20 species on an immersive and educational adventure through our beautiful 140 acre park.
‘We’re certain the all-new show will thrill guests of all ages and make Marwell a ‘must-visit’ family day out for 2022.
‘Marwell is home to more than 140 exotic and endangered species and over 2,500 animals so there’s plenty to see!’
Customers can visit the BRICKOSAURS! Evolution display with their general admission ticket.
The dinosaurs will go on display from April 1 to September 4.
For more information, visit Marwell Zoo’s website here.