Kelly Sole is continuing to have ‘flashbacks’ of the moment she was injured on June 17.

She said she was travelling towards Park Parade, Havant, when the cab driver braked hard to avoid another vehicle on Purbrook Way – throwing her from her seat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Sole is still feeling the effects of the injuries since being thrown from the passenger seat. Picture: Mike Cooter (060722)

Her partner, David Sole, saw the 41-year-old hunched over at the side of the road after the journey, in considerable pain.

She had to be taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital the same day.

Ms Sole, 41, told The News: ‘I ended up in hospital with badly bruised ribs on my left hand side, and my chest.

‘The driver didn’t even ask if I was ok.

David Sole, 43, with Kelly Sole, 41, who suffered bruised ribs during the accident in a taxi. Picture: Mike Cooter (060722).

‘He slammed on his brakes, and threw me into the back of the passenger seat.

‘I’m registered disabled, and I can’t wear a seat belt, because it cuts into my neck and stomach, making it hard for me to breathe.’

Ms Sole said she has spinal problems, twisted hips, severe asthma, blood clots on her lungs, and is diabetic.

She is still feeling the effects of the injuries since the incident, at roughly 9.30am.

‘I’m in constant pain when I breathe,’ she added.

‘I can’t get comfortable at night, as I lay on my left side.

‘I’m still having flashbacks and jumping in my sleep.’

Ms Sole said the driver was unapologetic after what happened, not checking if she was okay.

She added the company, Andi Cars, is not taking the matter further as the driver owns his own car.

‘I’ll never get in Andi Cars every again, I’m not trusting them ever again’, Ms Sole said.

She is cared for by her partner full-time.

Mr Sole, 43, said Kelly has had to use a wheelchair since the incident, and is furious about the situation.

‘I’m not happy with what has happened to my wife,’ he added.

‘She could have gone straight through the windshield.

‘The driver didn’t even ask her if she was alright.

‘I disagree with that, when I drive, I actually check if my passengers are ok if something happens.’