Locals have called for more to be done after 13 caravans and support vehicles took over Mengham Park, Rails Lane, at around 4pm.

It is thought the travellers were removed from Hayling Beachlands on Thursday morning before arriving at Mengham Park – an official landing site for emergency helicopters and those bringing VIP guests to the Island.

Travellers at Mengham Park, Rails Lane, Hayling Island on August 19, 2021. Pic supplied.

One resident, highlighting the importance of the location, said: ‘It is essential that the park is cleared.’

Reports of intimidation have already been reported.

Another local said: ‘I think it is downright disgraceful that these people just turn up and please themselves where they park on the island.

‘Slow moving legislation eventually moves them on but they will leave their detritus and cause worry and frustration for the home owners bordering the park.

‘No doubt the latter probably feel intimidated by them because these travellers seem to obey no democratic laws and enjoy cocking a snook at authority.

‘The laws must be strengthened with some urgency.’

Havant Borough Council and Hampshire police have been approached for comment.

