Dobbies Garden Centre, Havant, is encouraging families to get artistic this Autumn as they hold a free Little Seedlings Club workshop on November 6.

The workshop will show children, aged four to ten, how to make garden art using existing garden pots, natural objects and recycled materials to make brighten up any garden as the months get colder and darker.

The team at Dobbies’ will have a number of fun activities to take part in, and will show them how to be as creative as possible in a sustainable way.

Dobbies’ Partnership and Events Manager, Sarah Murray, said: ‘We are really looking forward to welcoming our Little Seedlings Club attendees this November. Gardens are full of warm tones during autumn, and we hope that our workshop helps children explore their creativity with arts and crafts to brighten their outside space sustainably.’