News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Dobbies garden centre in Havant is offering a free garden art workshop for children

A HAVANT garden centre is offering a free garden art workshop next month.

By Sophie Lewis
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 2:18pm

Dobbies Garden Centre, Havant, is encouraging families to get artistic this Autumn as they hold a free Little Seedlings Club workshop on November 6.

The workshop will show children, aged four to ten, how to make garden art using existing garden pots, natural objects and recycled materials to make brighten up any garden as the months get colder and darker.

The team at Dobbies’ will have a number of fun activities to take part in, and will show them how to be as creative as possible in a sustainable way.

Dobbies Garden Centre is offering a free garden art workshop.

Most Popular

Read More
Portsmouth woman has launched Huttons Menopause Support supplement

Dobbies’ Partnership and Events Manager, Sarah Murray, said: ‘We are really looking forward to welcoming our Little Seedlings Club attendees this November. Gardens are full of warm tones during autumn, and we hope that our workshop helps children explore their creativity with arts and crafts to brighten their outside space sustainably.’

For more information, go to https://events.dobbies.com/

HavantAutumnDobbiesGardens