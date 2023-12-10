News you can trust since 1877
M27 blocked and traffic held by police after multiple vehicle crash

A crash on the M27 this morning led to three lanes being blocked and traffic held by police.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Dec 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 10:07 GMT
The incident happened between junction 10 and junction 9 westbound. Three lanes were closed as traffic was held by cops before two of the lanes were reopened.

Reports have suggested at least two cars were involved in the collision with one of them hitting the central reservation.

Police remain at the scene.

