The charity has set up contest to see which pooch will take the title of top dog by receiving the most amount of sponsors on their Just Giving page, which will go back into Service Dogs UK.

From left, Loki, Bracken and Larry

The competition taking place is in preparation for Armed Forces Day which will take place on June 24 and the charity is hoping to raise funds which will pay for essentials including veteran support.

The pups taking part in the competition are Loki, Bracken and Larry, all of whom are being trained to help veterans and the charity will be posting ‘pupdates’ on their website to indicate who is in the lead.

Loki, who is a Huntaway, is flying high as a new cadet and he is representing the RAF in this friendly challenge. Since joining Service Dogs UK from Dogs Trust Loki has been impressing everyone with his skills during training and he will make a brilliant companion to a veteran in need.

Larry is a beautiful Labrador who is the Army’s recruit and he is going to be an assistance dog for a veteran with PTSD. He is a laid-back dog who would have a calming effect on anyone who struggles.

Service Dogs UK are holding a competition to see which dog will raise the most amount of funds which will go back into the charity. Pictured: Larry

Bracken is a young pup with lots to learn to become a PTSD assistance dog and he is proudly representing the Royal Navy. He is enthusiastic about everything including running, training and eating his food.

The dogs are trained to wake the Veterans from night terrors, to position themselves to provide space around the Veteran when they feel crowded, to fetch medication, to interrupt anxiety attacks and to take the Veteran to the nearest exit when needed.

The Founder and Director of Service Dogs UK, Garry Botterill, who is a Military Veteran and a retired Police Sergeant said: ‘Many Veterans were reclusive before they started on the programme, they didn’t go out, they didn’t socialise and many were suicidal.

Service Dogs UK are holding a competition to see which dog will raise the most amount of funds which will go back into the charity. Pictured: Bracken

‘The programme has changed that for them, they now have a place to go where everyone understands PTSD and where a supportive bunch of Veterans can provide support to each other in a safe and positive place where they teach their dogs to become assistance dogs.

‘Our Veterans are really proud of what they have achieved and how Service Dogs UK has changed their lives.’

The charity began in 2015 following research into the benefits of specially trained dogs for PTSD and it works closely with Dogs Trust to train the dogs up ready to become an assistance dog.

For more information about the charity, click the link.