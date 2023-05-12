News you can trust since 1877
Dogs at Phoenix Rehoming: Here are 11 dogs that are up for adoption in the Hampshire area

Here are 11 beautiful dogs that are currently up for adoption with a Hampshire rehoming charity.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th May 2023, 17:15 BST

Phoenix Rehoming, which is Hampshire based, is a charity that aims to find forever homes for precious pooches that have either been found without a home, or have had to be given up by their owner.

The charity has a team of volunteers who foster dogs that come into their care and since the pandemic, the numbers have increased significantly.

The dogs are fostered all over the South and the team at the charity are tirelessly working to find each dog a perfect home.

Here are 11 of the dogs that are currently up for adoption with Phoenix Rehoming.

1. Cody, Southampton - 1

Meet Cody. The 12 month old working cocker spaniel is currently in foster in Somerset. He loves going for long walks and especially enjoys the countryside. He walks well on his lead and harness and has learnt good recall off lead. He loves water and enjoys a splash around at every opportunity. Cody has led a sheltered life so far so is a little nervous of new people. Once he knows you he is an affectionate boy with loads of love to give, and loves nothing more than to snuggle up on the sofa. Cody is very happy around other dogs and enjoys playing and walking with other them, and would benefit from having another dog in the home, but can be an only dog in the right home. He has never been around children so for that reason he can be rehomed with older children who are respectful of dogs and their space He is not good around cats. The adoption fee is £425 and to see what this price includes, go to the charity's website.

2. Cody, Somerset

Koda is a stunning three-year-old boy who is currently being fostered in Southampton. He loves walks, training and fly ball and he is amazing off lead. Koda enjoys a nice long walk with a pub pit stop on the way and is great at visiting places. He can be nervous of new people visiting the home, but he settles quickly. Koda would love a home with another, confident dog who he can play with. He is definitely most happy when he has his humans at home with him, but he can be left for short periods. Koda will come with a full training plan to set you and him up for success. The adoption fee is £225 and to see what this includes, head to the charity's website.

3. Koda, Southampton

Julia is a gorgeous five year old large crossbreed girl, weighing 32kgs. She is friendly with people, loves cuddles and lots of fuss. Julia is house trained and can be left. She is being rehomed because she’s not getting along with one of the resident dogs however she is fine with the other two. Julia can be reactive on walks towards other dogs but can be distracted with food. She is food motivated, loves toys and very smart making her easy to train. The adoption fee is £375 and to see what this price includes, go to the Charity's website.

4. Julia, Hayling Island

