2 . Cody, Somerset

Meet Cody. The 12 month old working cocker spaniel is currently in foster in Somerset. He loves going for long walks and especially enjoys the countryside. He walks well on his lead and harness and has learnt good recall off lead. He loves water and enjoys a splash around at every opportunity. Cody has led a sheltered life so far so is a little nervous of new people. Once he knows you he is an affectionate boy with loads of love to give, and loves nothing more than to snuggle up on the sofa. Cody is very happy around other dogs and enjoys playing and walking with other them, and would benefit from having another dog in the home, but can be an only dog in the right home. He has never been around children so for that reason he can be rehomed with older children who are respectful of dogs and their space He is not good around cats. The adoption fee is £425 and to see what this price includes, go to the charity's website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming