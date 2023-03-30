NationalWorld sent Freedom of Information requests to the UK’s 45 police forces, and they received responses from 33 of them.

The results show more than 1,600 dog thefts were reported in 2022, with more than 1,700 individual dogs stolen however due to a quarter of forces failing to respond, the figure is expected be higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kennel Club described the figure as ‘really disappointing’ but police chiefs said it was often hard to identify suspects.

Male Criminal Stealing Or Dognapping Puppy During Health Lockdown:Fewer than one percent of dog thefts are prosecuted. Picture: Adobe Stock

Ministers had announced plans in 2021 to make dog abduction a specific offence punishable by up to five years in jail, through the Kept Animals Bill – but this is yet to become law and campaigners say they fear the government will drop the idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: ‘It was really welcome that the UK government announced plans to make pet theft a specific offence under its Kept Animals Bill - offering more assurances to owners. However, the legislation has been in limbo for 500 days - and we're increasingly worried these plans could be dropped altogether.’

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary refused to provide the number of thefts of dogs that happened in 2021 and 2022, but they have offered some advice that dog owners can use to ensure the safety of their dogs.