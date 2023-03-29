News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Southsea Castle opens for summer season with free entry

Visitors are invited back to Southsea Castle from this week after the historic attraction reopened for 2023.

By Joe Buncle
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 13:30 BST

The popular historic attraction will be free to enter for the summer season from Tuesday to Sunday at its site on Clarence Esplanade, which was constructed in 1544 during the orders of King Henry VIII. It will remain open until October.

A Facebook post from the historic attraction said: ‘We're back! Southsea Castle is now open for its summer season. You can visit the keep and ramparts free of charge, Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 5pm. We hope to welcome many of you back over the coming weeks and months.’

Henry VIII is said to have watched the Mary Rose sink from Southsea Castle in 1545. The castle is now open to the public and free to visit between April and October.
Tourists can stand where Henry VIII is said to have watched his beloved battleship The Mary Rose sink during the battle of the Solent. The artillery fort was also used as a military base during the Second World War.

For more information visit Southsea Castle’s website.

