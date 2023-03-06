Finding your doggy companion can be a difficult decision and it has to be right for both the owner and the dog. When you decide to adopt a dog, there is a process that has to be followed to ensure that dogs are going to the best homes possible.

The adoption process is fairly simple and below is the procedure that UK rehoming centres follow.

Adopting a puppy is a big step and here is the process of adopting. (photo credit: adobe)

Find your dog

Once you have found your dog, make sure that you read everything about them to ensure that your home and family will suit the dog.

Some dogs in rescue centres might need extra care or may have to live in a particular environment and it is always best to check these things before falling in love with a pooch that does not suit your lifestyle.

Fill in the right forms

When you are happy with your choice, you will be asked to fill out an application form so that the centre can get to know a bit more about you to make sure the pairing is right for the dog as well.

Staff at the rehoming centre will discuss with you any extra care that the dog may need and go through your form with you.

Building a bond with your pooch

Once you have got past this, the process moves on to building a bond and most rehoming centres will get you and your family to meet the dog a couple of times to make sure it is a match made in heaven. This is also to rule out any possible allergies or issues.

Home visit

It is not unusual for an adoption support volunteer to come to your home for a visit to go through tips for when you bring them home.

The volunteer will also go through possible changes that you may need to make to your home or garden to make it a dog friendly space.

Taking your dog home

Once everyone is happy, it is time to take your dog home.

You will receive a booklet full of information about your dog and how to help them get settled into their new home.

When you adopt a dog it is not free of charge, but the one off payment which pays for the pooch to be micro-chipped, fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and they will receive an up-to-date worming and flea treatment.

Settling in

Your new dog will probably be nervous when they get home and it may take a while for them to adjust to their new surroundings. If you have any questions or concerns, the team at the rehoming centre that you got your dog from should be on hand to offer advice and support.

How much does it cost to adopt a dog?

When you adopt a dog, you have to pay a one off fee, and this may vary depending on which rehoming centre you get your new pup from.