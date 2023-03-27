News you can trust since 1877
Dogs: Whiteley is introducing a new scheme that will make it easier to go shopping with your dogs

A new scheme is being launched at Whiteley which will make shopping with dogs easier.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:34 BST

The scheme is aimed at dog owners who are shopping with their four legged friends in a bid to make it easier for them to differentiate between the shops that do and do not welcome their pets. Shops who welcome dogs into their stores will now display a 'dog-friendly' sticker in their windows featuring a blue dog paw stating ‘Well Behaved Dogs are Welcome’, making it easy for shoppers to identify which stores can accommodate their furry companions.

The centre also has dog water stations and waste bins throughout the mall, helping pet owners to care for their companions while on the premises.

Mia Gordon, centre director, said: ‘Whiteley is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all shoppers, including those with pets. We know that many of our visitors enjoy bringing their well-behaved dogs with them while they shop, and we want to make it easier for them to do so.

Litter of five cute purebred golden retriever puppies outdoors in the nature on grass meadow on a sunny summer day.
‘The new stickers will help shoppers quickly identify which retailers are dog-friendly, making the shopping experience more enjoyable for everyone.’

The dog-friendly shops include pet care stores Pets Corner and Lush Dogs, as well as a range of popular brands including Accessorize, Bodyshop, Fat Face, H&M, JD Sports, JoJo Maman Bebe, Mountain Warehouse, Pandora, Timpson and Trespass.

Those visiting the centre with their pets must keep them on a lead at all times and are asked to correctly dispose of dog mess. Any dogs misbehaving may also be asked to leave the store.

Assistance dogs will continue to be welcomed into shops as they are now.

