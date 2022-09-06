News you can trust since 1877
Drivers suffer delays after crash on major Portsmouth road as lane blocked

DRIVERS suffered delays this morning after a crash on a major Portsmouth road.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:00 am

A lane was left blocked after the collision northbound on Eastern Road between Airport Service Road and the Farlington roundabout around 7.30am.

Live travel service Romanse has now reported the incident has been cleared with ‘delays gone’.

Eastern Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
