Drivers warned of weekend M3 motorway closure and to allow extra journey time
Drivers have been warned of a weekend motorway closure.
The M3 will be closed between junctions 4a and 3 for those headed towards London from 9pm on February 9 until 6am on February 12 to deal with maintenance issues. Drivers have been told to allow extra time and follow diversions.
National Highways said in a statement: “While works are progressing well, weekend closures are necessary to allow contractors to complete the work. This includes installation of an upgraded barrier, resurfacing, road markings and removal of traffic management measures. Drivers are being advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys.”