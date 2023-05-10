READ NOW: Activist arrested

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All persons were accounted for and four people were taken to hospital for burns, smoke inhalation and as a precaution. Four dogs and three cats were also rescued from the blaze. The Fire Investigation team and British Red Cross remain at the scene.

Fire damage at Somerset Court in Gosport. Pic Ian Levings, Gosport Aerial Photography

Ten fire pumps attended from Cosham, Fareham, Gosport, Havant , Portchester and Southsea. Breathing apparatus, jets, ventilation fans and an aerial ladder platform were used to tackle the incident. A comprehensive multi-agency response was used.

Aerial pictures of the fire taken at 7.30am this morning by Ian Levings reveal a giant hole in the roof of the block alongside damage either side of it. The images show the scale of the operation as around 60 firefighters fought the fire from front and back of the block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smouldering can be seen coming from the premises with firefighter apparatus being used to dampen down hotspots. Fire engines line the street and can be seen in the car park for the block.

A police spokesman said: ‘The fire is being treated as suspicious, and police remain on scene making enquiries with the fire service. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting 44230182829.’

Fire damage at Somerset Court in Gosport. Pic Ian Levings, Gosport Aerial Photography

A statement from the fire service added: ‘No cause has been established as of yet, but Fire Investigators will attend the scene. A number of flats have suffered damage in the blaze, with affected residents being temporarily rehoused in a nearby hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Around 60 firefighters were on the scene at the height of the incident. The incident is scaling down with remaining crews damping down hot spots.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.