Angela Em is a science teacher who lives in Nutwick Road, Denvilles, Havant, and first noticed the dust a week ago.

Dust on Angela Em's car in Denvilles, Havant, where the former Pfizer building is being knocked down on New Road

‘Every day the cars have been covered in dust, the windowsills are covered in dust, my mum lives in our annexe and she was getting dust coming through the window,’ she said.

‘I’m concerned about what is being blown around - I know they would've had to do asbestos checking but they’re digging concrete.

'I'm a science teacher so I know the damage it’s going to do to things.

‘The dust is literally everywhere, I contacted the council last weekend and I heard nothing from them.

'They think it’s ok to have your house covered in it, your car covered in it, it’s going to be corrosive to a point.'

On September 9 Havant Borough Council gave the green light for the former Pfizer buildings to be demolished.

A spokesperson from the council said: ‘A demolition will always create some dust, however, the operator must take action to minimise its spread and its impact on neighbours.

‘Following concerns raised last week, officers from HBC's Environmental Health Team attended the site on Friday and asked the operators to adjust the water sprays to better control the dust.

‘Officers visited again on Monday morning to ensure the measures are working adequately and will continue to review the project until the demolition is complete.’

A spokesperson from the operaters, Kingsbridge Estates said: ‘Unfortunately, the recent high winds impacted the site more than we anticipated.

‘We will continue to monitor noise, dust and winds closely and do all we can to ensure our neighbours shouldn’t be affected again.