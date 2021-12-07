The Met Office has a weather warning in place until 11.59pm for winds, followed by a fresh alert from midnight until 6pm tomorrow.

Flood warnings were issued for Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth earlier, but parts of Portsmouth have also been flooded.

One video shared with The News shows that the beer garden outside the Still and West in Bath Square was flooded.

Portsmouth Flooding by Marcin Jedrysiak. Shows flooding in Eastern Road/Burrfields area.

The storm is now causing disruption on the roads.

Pictures and video from Marcin Jedrysiak show a large amount of standing water on Eastern Road, making the journey difficult for motorists and cyclists alike.

The Hard is also reported to have seen flooding and Portsmouth Roads is warning of ‘heavy delays’ on roads across the city this evening.

Portsmouth Flooding by Marcin Jedrysiak. Flooding in Eastern Road

Titchfield Harbour has also seen flooding today and there are reports of floods at The Camber in Old Portsmouth.

The News went to Wallington in Fareham at around lunch time and filmed a Facebook Live which showed high water levels.

A video shared with The News by Vicky Stovell shows water pouring down a street in Langstone – and it appears to be up to knee level.

