E-scooter rider in 50s rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Southsea crash

An e-scooter rider in his 50s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Southsea yesterday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:22 BST
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Victoria Road North in Southsea at around 5.35pm on Monday.

The incident led to police closing off part of the road yesterday evening.

Victoria Road North, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.Victoria Road North, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.
Victoria Road North, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.
The force said the collision “involved an e-scooter and a number of parked vehicles” before adding: “The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 50s, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“Officers have now launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses. Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any CCTV images or dashcam footage of the collision?

“Anyone with information should contact us online or call 101 quoting the reference 44230391896.

“You can submit information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website at www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/.”

