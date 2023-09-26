E-scooter rider in 50s rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Southsea crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following the incident on Victoria Road North in Southsea at around 5.35pm on Monday.

Victoria Road North, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

The force said the collision “involved an e-scooter and a number of parked vehicles” before adding: “The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 50s, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“Officers have now launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses. Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any CCTV images or dashcam footage of the collision?

“Anyone with information should contact us online or call 101 quoting the reference 44230391896.