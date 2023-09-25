Victoria Road North closure in Southsea due to serious crash, police confirm
Part of Victoria Road North in Southsea has been closed due to a serious crash, police have reported.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Sep 2023, 19:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 19:18 BST
Portsmouth Police, writing on social media this evening, said: “We’re currently dealing with a serious collision on Victoria Road North, Portsmouth between Elm Grove and Margate Road.
“Please avoid the area if you can. If you’re currently stuck in traffic, please be patient. We’ll get things moving again as soon as we possibly can.”