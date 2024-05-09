Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The supplier of Portsmouth’s rental e-scooters are hosting a safety course this weekend with usage continuing to rise.

Voi, the company who supply the e-scooters to rent throughout Portsmouth, will be holding the safety courses at the Mountbatten Centre on Saturday, May 11, between 10am and 2pm. During this time period they will be running free 20 minute sessions which provide skills training to help people feel comfortable using the scooters in public.

Since the e-scooter trial was launched in Portsmouth in 2021 there have been over a million trips taken with 82,000 people in Portsmouth signed up to Voi.

