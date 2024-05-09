E-scooter safety course set to take place this weekend as usage surpasses one million
Voi, the company who supply the e-scooters to rent throughout Portsmouth, will be holding the safety courses at the Mountbatten Centre on Saturday, May 11, between 10am and 2pm. During this time period they will be running free 20 minute sessions which provide skills training to help people feel comfortable using the scooters in public.
Since the e-scooter trial was launched in Portsmouth in 2021 there have been over a million trips taken with 82,000 people in Portsmouth signed up to Voi.
The safety session will cover how to start a ride, traffic rules, road riding etiquette, and how to park without causing an obstruction for pedestrians. Those that complete the course will receive a free helmet and riding credits. People can sign up to the session by clicking here.
