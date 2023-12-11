Southern Water has confirmed that emergency repair work in Eastern Road will take place earlier than anticipated.

The repair work was going to be delayed until December 27 due to gas maintenance that has been taking place in a nearby road – but Southern Water has confirmed that repairs will happen sooner than anticipated.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “The repair work is scheduled to start at 8pm on Thursday 14 December to avoid the Pompey matches when there is a higher volume of traffic expected in this area. Colas engineering company will need to close Eastern Road southbound, from Farlington Round about to Anchorage Road, throughout the works so we can carry out the repairs safely. The plan is to complete works by the end of the weekend and diversions will be in place.

"Before the road is reopened there will be a period of time with no workers on site while the concrete cures, this is an important part of ensuring the road is ready to drive on.