The college reported an overall pass rate of 99 per cent with 67 per cent of students securing A* to B or equivalent grades, and 41 per cent achieving A*or A.

Annaliese Kattenhorn, 18, was over the moon when she saw her results.

After two years of hard work studying law, business studies, mathematics and a year of the Extended Project Qualification, Annaliese achieved three A*s and a C.

Lucy Erridge

She said: ‘I’m so excited to be able to continue my studies at Surrey University for Law especially after the year everyone has faced.

‘I am delighted with my results which were made possible by the fantastic teachers at Havant. ’

Top grades in a variety of challenging subjects means Havant student Conall Templeman will be heading off to Imperial College London to study design engineering.

Annaliese Kattenhorn

Conall, who achieved three A* grades and two As, said: ‘Thanks to all the support I received, even throughout lockdown last year, I am very happy with my results.’

Lucy Erridge attained three Bs in her chosen subjects of history, politics and English literature and is going on to study at the University of Kent.

She said: ‘It’s a huge feeling of relief and elation at my hard work paying off, and now I can pursue my passion for history into a career through the university I am excited to attend.’

Conall Templeman

South Downs student Hayden Kracke completed the UAL Level 3 extended diploma in creative media production and achieved a distinction.

He recently competed in the semi-final of the WorldSkills UK competition with three of his classmates.

Hayden said: ‘I feel really glad to achieve the grade that I wanted to achieve to then go onto university.’

Maygen Brown, a fellow South Downs student, was celebrating her achievements after passing the first year of a Level 3 advanced diploma in animal care and management with a distinction.

She said: ‘I'm so grateful for my grade, I worked so hard to achieve the best I could for my first year of my two-year course at HSDC and passing my maths GCSE as well this year has been extremely exciting. I'm so grateful for the college’s help and support too.’

