Emergency crews attend Southsea property fire as police deal with 'aggressive' man

Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were called at 2pm to a property fire at Beach Road – with officers deployed to deal with the angry man at the location.

Crews arrived to find the ground floor heavily smoke logged and requested ambulance support to treat one casualty suffering with smoke inhalation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire in the kitchen was extinguished using two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one jet and ventilation fans to clear smoke.

The stop message came in at 3.17pm before firefighters undertook a number of Safe and Well visits at neighbouring properties.

Police said they were called in to help assist firefighters.

‘Officers attended to assist colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service who were dealing with an aggressive man at the scene of a fire,’ a spokesman said.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

‘No arrests were made.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron