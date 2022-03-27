Pompey Pluckers struck a chord with people in Commercial Road and Gunwharf Quays on Saturday as they performed tunes from yesteryear to raise nearly £1,500.

People in Commercial Road and a packed Gunwharf donated around £600 respectively with an online fundraiser boosting the total for British-Ukrainian Aid.

Pompey Pluckers perform on behalf of Ukraine, Commercial Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 260322-21)

Up to 17 members of the band were on hand throughout the hour and a half sessions that captured the imagination.

Graham Cockburn, chairman of the Pluckers, said: ‘It was an excellent day with us able to raise a good amount of money for the charity.

‘People stopped and enjoyed listening to a few songs and donated some money. People loved it - it was well received in both locations.

‘We were signing popular songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. We had a bass player, a drummer and the rest of us had ukuleles and were singing.

Pompey Pluckers perform on behalf of Ukraine, Commercial Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 260322-26)

‘At Gunwharf we were playing in the Central Square where there was a good crowd around, while there was probably less of a crowd in Commercial Road as there was less space but a lot of people still stopped.’

The Pluckers have raised around £80,000 for good causes in the 12 years the group has been going.

And Graham said supporting Ukraine was an obvious choice given the present conflict. ‘Everyone feels the same about what’s happening there,’ he said.

‘It’s a really big thing at the moment and seems to have struck a chord with a lot of people. Lots of people are helping and we thought we would do the same.

‘We decided on the charity because we know the money will go directly to where it is needed.’

He added: ‘We are still raising money now for it, people can still donate online. We may do another street performance as it went so well.’

To donate go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pompeypluckers

