Gary Smy has spent almost four months recovering from his injuries after a gas explosion ripped apart his home in Nelson Avenue, North End last year.

The devastating accident left the popular 56-year-old till worker and his 82-year-old mum, Denise, with horrific burns.

But after a gruelling period of rehabilitation – which involved numerous skin graft operations – Gary finally made his triumphant return to the Cosham branch of Tesco, where he has worked for 33 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is (L-R) Store Manager Rob Milner with Gary Smy. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

And to welcome him home, colleagues threw him a surprise party and presented him with a cheque for £7,237.74 – as well as numerous gifts, which included a 58-inch widescreen TV and PlayStation 4.

‘I’m just overwhelmed and shocked. I wasn’t expecting anything like this,’ Gary said. ‘It means a lot to me. It makes me feel like I’m appreciated. I feel very special today.’

Gary was accompanied by his aunts, Celia Woolley and Sylvia Fisher, who were overwhelmed by the display of affection shown to their lad.

Gary Smy is welcomed back by colleagues and customers. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Sylvia said: ‘I’m just feeling so emotional and overwhelmed by today. I wish his mum, Denise, could be here to see this.

‘What the store has done for him has blown me away. It’s really unbelievable. But it’s not just the store, it’s the whole community, too. Cosham as a whole has clubbed together and treated him as part of the family.’

The surprise has been weeks in the planning for the staff at Tesco, in High Street.

Since news of the explosion hit the store, staff have rallied, staging fundraisers and collections.

Colleagues from across 25 stores across the south, including some as far away as Poole, Bournemouth and the Isle of Wight, joined the effort, raising cash and donating presents.

Donations were also handed in by customers and businesses across Cosham.

Rob Milner, Cosham Tesco store manager, has known Gary since 1992, and said the 56-year-old was loved by everyone.

He added: ‘Gary has worked at Tesco for 33 years, he is a part of our chemistry and fabric and part of the building. He really is part of the family. Customers and colleagues love Gary. Without him being here, it was like the store was missing a part.

‘When we heard the news, it was obviously devastating. Everyone was deeply upset. We heard that his house had been destroyed and that he lost everything. So straight away we started doing what we could to help.

‘There was an overwhelming feeling that we had to do something as a shop to support Gary and his mum. We brought the community together to do something to raise money and awareness of what happened to Gary.’

Dozens of friends hugged Gary as he stepped back into Tesco, accompanied by tunes from bagpiper Caroline Henton.

Among those waiting to see him was Lyn Bloodworth, who has been at the store for 36 years. She said: ‘Gary is just an amazing bloke. He is such a nice man and he is nice to everybody.’

Julie Barnes, who also works in the store with Gary, added: ‘He is an amazing man. He will do anything for anyone. Customers love him, He hasn’t got a bad bone in his body.’

It was not just colleagues waiting to welcome Gary back – customers, too, were on hand to cheer him on.

Penny Storey made a point of returning to see Gary and thank him for how he cared for her mother when she suffered a panic attack while shopping at Tesco several years ago.

Penny said: ‘I will never forget Gary’s kindness. When my mum was having a panic attack he was incredibly patient. He made her feel like she didn’t have to rush. He was amazing.’

As previously reported, Gary and his mother were pulled from the rubble of their home by Royal Navy Petty Officer Jon Thornber, who was nearby and heard the explosion on October 22.

Gary is now living with his aunt while his mum is at St Ronan’s nursing home in Southsea.

Speaking of the accident at his home, Gary said: ‘I remember the fire and the explosion and the person coming into the house to save me.

‘If it wasn’t for the gentleman that helped us, mum wouldn’t be here today. I can’t thank him enough.’

Store manager Rob said the whole community was shocked by the disaster and added: ‘We didn’t know if Gary and his mum were going to make it. It was touch-and-go for a long time. When I got that first phone call from Gary’s aunty, I was expecting the worst.

‘So to then be here today, four months later, and Gary make a full recovery, is absolutely fantastic.

‘There hasn’t been a day that goes by that customers haven’t asked me how Gary is. Customers just love him… He is just a nice guy.’

Gary is set to return to work on Monday, where he will be working for several hours in the morning on the shop floor.

Gary added: ‘I’m really excited to be coming back.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron