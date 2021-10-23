The fire service has been carrying out investigations into the reason behind the blast in Nelson Avenue, North End, on Friday afternoon.

Two people were ‘seriously injured’ in the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

This was the scene in Nelson Avenue this morning.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue have now said that the fire and the resulting explosion started in the kitchen of the property.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Police and fire service investigators visited the house in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, this morning and believe that the most likely cause was a natural gas leak from within the property.

‘The exact location of the leak is unknown but the resulting gas explosion and fire started in the kitchen.’

Pictures from the scene today show significant damage to the property.

Residents in the two houses next to the property were allowed back to collect some belongings this afternoon but are still having to stay in tempory accommodation.

