The restaurant and bar venue JJs, in Emsworth, hosted a fundraiser on bank holiday Monday and managed to raise a whopping £11,500 for Ukraine’s Humanitarian Appeal.

The money from the evening was donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), Ukraine Appeal, a charity meeting the needs of refugees and displaced people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The evening, which began at 7pm, hosted a dinner for guests along with a charity auction and raffle, and staff collected loose change from regulars and attendees which brought them to their impressive total.

Jonny Miller

John Miller from Emsworth, owner of JJ's, organised the fundraiser with the help of his staff.

He said: ‘We've still got donations coming in now, so we know the total’s going to rise.’

‘It was a fun night everybody enjoyed it.’

The venue, which hosts live music every Tuesday and Sunday, also saw performances from local musicians Mama Funk and Archie who provided their talents free of charge and who regularly perform every Sunday.

The DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal’s mission is to save, protect and rebuild lives by bringing together leading UK aid charities, raising funds quickly and efficiently at times of crisis overseas.

‘We chose this charity because of what’s going on in the world, we felt we wanted to help the people of Ukraine,’ added John.

John and his staff at JJ’s praised the level of support they received from the local community which allowed them to present the £11,500 cheque to DEC the following day.