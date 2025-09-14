In pictures: Enthusiastic Pompey fans flock to city pubs as team secures a draw in derby match against Southampton

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 14th Sep 2025, 14:09 BST

Enthusiastic Pompey fans gathered in pubs and their television screens at home to watch Portsmouth secure a goalless draw against their derby match at St Mary’s Stadium.

Despite Portsmouth having their better share of the play, the Championship match ended 0-0 in front of a packed and noisy stadium in the first league match between the bitter rivals in more than 13 years .

But passions were also running high at local venues across the city. We joined fans at The Kings in Southsea as they watched the action. For more see our live blog here.

The return fixture at Fratton Park will take place in January.

Pictures by Sarah Standing:

Portsmouth FC fans watching the South-Coast Derby match between Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC at The Kings Pub in Albert Road, Southsea, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (140925-9316)

1. Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC

Portsmouth FC fans watching the South-Coast Derby match between Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC at The Kings Pub in Albert Road, Southsea, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (140925-9316) | Sarah Standing

Portsmouth FC fans watching the South-Coast Derby match between Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC at The Kings Pub in Albert Road, Southsea, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (140925-9292)

2. Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC

Portsmouth FC fans watching the South-Coast Derby match between Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC at The Kings Pub in Albert Road, Southsea, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (140925-9292) | Sarah Standing

Portsmouth FC fans watching the South-Coast Derby match between Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC at The Kings Pub in Albert Road, Southsea, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (140925-9305)

3. Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC

Portsmouth FC fans watching the South-Coast Derby match between Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC at The Kings Pub in Albert Road, Southsea, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (140925-9305) | Sarah Standing

Portsmouth FC fans watching the South-Coast Derby match between Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC at The Kings Pub in Albert Road, Southsea, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (140925-9288)

4. Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC

Portsmouth FC fans watching the South-Coast Derby match between Southampton FC v Portsmouth FC at The Kings Pub in Albert Road, Southsea, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (140925-9288) | Sarah Standing

