Despite Portsmouth having their better share of the play, the Championship match ended 0-0 in front of a packed and noisy stadium in the first league match between the bitter rivals in more than 13 years .

But passions were also running high at local venues across the city. We joined fans at The Kings in Southsea as they watched the action. For more see our live blog here.

The return fixture at Fratton Park will take place in January.

Pictures by Sarah Standing:

