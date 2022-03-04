Former Hampshire cricketer and Australia legend Shane Warne dies of 'suspected heart attack'
FORMER Hampshire cricketer and Australia bowling legend Shane Warne has died of a 'suspected heart attack'.
Various sources have reported the 52-year-old died in his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.
FOX Cricket reports a brief statement has been issued by Mr Warne’s management team.
It said: ‘Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.
‘The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.’
Journalist Nic Savage, a sports reporter for news.com in Australia, also reported the statement.
Shane Warne was regarded as one of the greatest leg spin bowlers in the history of cricket.
The Melbourne-born star played for Hampshire between 2000 and 2007.
He successfully scored 708 wickets in his test career, and 1,319 total in first class cricket.
