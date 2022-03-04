Emma Louise Stafford, 41, viciously assaulted the man in his 70s – dragging him to the floor and punching him in the head repeatedly.

She kicked the pensioner prone on the ground and demanded money from him, only relenting when a member of the public rushed to his aid.

Stafford was jailed for 32 months following the barbaric act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Louise Stafford was seen punching and kicking a frail elderly man in the head. She has been jailed for 32 months. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Detective Constable Ross Jones, who investigated the case, said: ‘This was a savage and brazen attack on a small and vulnerable elderly man.

‘Stafford’s monstrous behaviour was like something from a horror film, and I am glad she is behind bars.’

The frail man was on holiday on the Isle of Wight when the robbery attempt took place.

On November 17, 2021, the tourist walked to a Sainsbury’s local on Sandown High Street to buy some candles.

His accommodation had suffered from a power cut, and he was withdrawing money from a cash point before being approached by Stafford.

She tried to strike up a conversation with him before he entered the store, and tried again when he left.

After speaking with him outside, Stafford accompanied him to a nearby Co-op.

The man left the shop alone and walked down the High Street, but then noticed Stafford following him as he approached the seafront near Culver Parade.

Stafford tried to coerce the victim into going off with her.

Once he refused, the 41-year-old started savagely beating him.

A member of the public rushed to the incident to intervene, placating Stafford by handing her a £10 note so she would leave the fragile victim alone.

In an impact statement at Newport Crown Court, the victim described how he did not have the strength to fight Stafford off so had to call for help.

He was relieved when members of the public intervened.

The victim said: ‘I don’t know what would have happened if they hadn’t have helped me.’

Det Con Jones commended the public for their response to the assault.

He said: ‘The bravery of this man in supporting the investigation should be commended, and I also want to thank the members of the public who came to this man’s aid and did what they could to remove Stafford from the scene.’

Police arrested Stafford about half a mile away and found cannabis on her when she was searched.

Stafford, of Medeway in Lake, was charged with attempted robbery and possession of a Class B drug.

She admitted to both offences at Newport Crown Court on January 10.

Stafford was jailed for 32 months, after appearing at the same court yesterday.

Sentencing Stafford, His Honour Judge Melville QC, said: ‘It is beyond the logic of any reasonable person why you did this.

‘You made yourself attached to (the victim), an entirely innocent human being, pushed him to the ground, hit him several times and kicked him to the head.

‘Eventually the police were called.

‘You denied the offence at the police station, undermining any idea that you were feeling remorseful although you have written a letter now, which I take into account.

‘This was a vulnerable human being, significantly older than you and I don’t doubt you considered him to be a soft target.

‘You’ve had a poor start in life and experienced difficulties – none of that justified your attack on an entirely innocent human being in this case.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron