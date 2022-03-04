Emergency services were called to Kennel Hill, Chichester, shortly after 1am yesterday.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed by Sussex Constabulary.

The driver and passenger – two girls aged 17 – were taken to hospital for treatment on their injuries.

Investigations into the full circumstance of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Sussex police via email, at contact [email protected], quoting Operation Widecombe.

