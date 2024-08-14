Visitors fought against each other with foam weapons and were engaged in a whole host of activities at Portsmouth Guildhall. Y+ Youth Services has been delivering sessions for people aged between 11 and 16 throughout the summer.

This included a recreation of the popular BBC TV show ‘Gladiators' at The Lens. 'Pompey Gladiators’ recreates events from the popular TV show including The Edge, Powerball and Duel, with a team of youth workers, the ‘gladiators', pitted against the young ‘contenders'.

The sessions are designed to be fun and a great way to experience new activities while staying active. Y+ Youth Services are a not for profit organisation that works across Hampshire, with its founders being from Portsmouth.

Three sessions of ‘Pompey Gladiators’ have been put on, with one further even scheduled for next Monday, August 19, at 12.30pm. Here are 19 pictures from one of the events. The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

1 . Pompey Gladiators Y+ Youth Services are running an HAF Programme, sponsored by Portsmouth City Council at Portsmouth Guildhall, for kids between 11-16 with Gladiator themed activities. Pictured - Kids enjoying the activities on offer from Y+. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

