Marina Fitness is running a mental health awareness program throughout December, highlighting the challenges faced for people suffering with Seasonal Affective Disorder and other mental health illnesses.

The gym is offering everyone - members and non members alike - free exercise classes on Wednesdays and Sundays to offer a place for people to go, get advice, be active, and meet others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants at a Marina Fitness 'exercise for endorphins' class

Co-owner Katie Eneas said: ‘The darker nights are rolling in and for a lot of people that brings with it a darker mood and feeling of loneliness.

‘Seasonal Affective Disorder is a term you may have heard of, this affects many people and can affect their day to day lives.

‘With this in mind, here at Marina Fitness we would like to support our local communities mental health by offering [these] free group classes to all.

‘We feel it is really important to offer people a friendly space where they can come and exercise, spend time with other likeminded people and socialise as well as release the amazing endorphins you get from regular exercise.

‘Our PTs will be here on hand to answer any questions and guide you through each class.’

Classes will have a maximum capacity, so to book a spot contact the gym on 02394 213843 or email [email protected],

To view available classes, visit marinafitness.co.uk.

Tea and coffee will be available to purchase after the classes.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron