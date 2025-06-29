37 fantastically muddy pictures of ‘Pretty Muddy’ fundraisers on Southsea Common

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 29th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST

Enthusiastic fundraisers got ‘Pretty Muddy’ on Southsea Common yesterday (Saturday, June 28) as they took on Cancer Research UK’s famous, filthy obstacle course to fund life-saving research.

Thousands of fundraisers took part in the 5k event with muddy obstacles which kick-started a weekend of fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Hampshire, said: “It’s been a fantastic day at Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids in Portsmouth and we are so grateful to everyone for all their efforts, whether they’re taking part or sponsoring a friend or loved-one.

“Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but as the people of Portsmouth have proved, all of us can support the research that will beat it.

“Our bumper weekend of events brings emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remember loved ones lost to the disease.    

 “Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference.”  

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse

Making a splash Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-064)

1. Pretty Muddy

Making a splash Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-064) | Chris Moorhouse

Warm ups. Adult races Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-036)

2. Pretty Muddy

Warm ups. Adult races Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-036) | Chris Moorhouse

And they are off! Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-041)

3. Pretty Muddy

And they are off! Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-041) | Chris Moorhouse

Fabulous fundraisers Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-040)

4. Pretty Muddy

Fabulous fundraisers Picture: Chris Moorhouse (280625-040) | Chris Moorhouse

