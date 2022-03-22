Family fun day raises more than £1,500 in memory of beloved Arthur from Portsmouth who was stillborn

Parents Natalie and Shane Dormer, from Portsea, were ‘amazed’ by how many people turned up to their event at the Falcon pub in Waterlooville on March 19 – that raised a total of £1,601 – and thanked all who attended.

Profits from the day, which included a bouncy castle, barbecue, raffle, games and face painting, will go towards Hannah’s Holiday Home – which supports children’s oncology wards.

The day was also held to ‘keep the memory alive’ of their precious son Arthur who arrived stillborn at Queen Alexandra Hospital on October 22 last year at 26 weeks old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Ellie Stanley, Shane Dormer, Natalie Dormer, landlady Kim Lattimer, Kia Kerr and Emma Deacon. Fundraiser at the Falcon pub, Waterlooville, for children's cancer charity Hannah's Holiday Home, in memory of Arthur Dormer who was stillborn after 26 weeks, last year Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190322-38)

Natalie, 31, was experiencing placenta previa, which occurs when a baby's placenta partially or totally covers the mother's cervix, and on October 1 doctors found that Arthur’s heart had stopped. On October 19 Natalie took a tablet to induce labour.

Speaking to The News the Sainsbury’s worker said: ‘It’s just amazing all the support we have had as a family since we lost Arthur.

‘But seeing all the people come to our fun day in his memory was overwhelming.

Children on the bouncy cstle. Fundraiser at the Falcon pub, Waterlooville, for children's cancer charity Hannah's Holiday Home, in memory of Arthur Dormer who was stillborn after 26 weeks, last year Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190322-39)

‘The sun was shining, everyone was really enjoying themselves. The kids loved the bouncy castle and the lady doing the face painting was brilliant.

‘Later on we had mascots from Toy Story – Buzz, Woody and Jessie – come to see the kids, which was great.

‘We’re so grateful to the Falcon for letting us hold the event and to everyone who helped out.

‘The money will make such a difference helping families who are affected by cancer. It’s a cause that meant a lot to me.’

Arthur's parents, Shane and Natalie Dormer. Fundraiser at the Falcon pub, Waterlooville, for children's cancer charity Hannah's Holiday Home, in memory of Arthur Dormer who was stillborn after 26 weeks, last year Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190322-37)

Natalie and Shane, who have two other children, hope to organise annual fundraising events in Arthur’s name.

She added: ‘We want everyone to remember Arthur – we will never forget him.

‘And holding events in his name will help to keep his memory alive.’

The family paid their respects to Arthur at his funeral on November 8 at The Oaks Crematorium in Havant.

Arthur's parents with friends, family and well-wishers. Fundraiser at the Falcon pub, Waterlooville, for children's cancer charity Hannah's Holiday Home, in memory of Arthur Dormer who was stillborn after 26 weeks, last year Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190322-40)

Hannah’s Holiday Home was set up in memory of Hannah Westbrook, from Waterlooville, who died with Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 10 in 2004.