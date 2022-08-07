Grant Maddocks, 52, was last seen at about 6.30pm yesterday in Romsey Road, Winchester. He is described as:

He is white, 6ft 3in, slim and has short blond/brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Maddocks has gone missing in Winchester Picture: Hampshire police

A police spokesman said: ‘We, and Grant’s family, are very concerned for his welfare, and are asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch with us. We believe that he is on foot.

‘We do not have a description of what Grant is wearing, however it’s believed that he could be wearing a black vest top, blue jeans and dark footwear – possibly a pair of slippers.’

Anyone who sees Grant is asked to call 999.

People with information can call police on 101, quoting 44220316567.