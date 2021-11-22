Family of terminally ill Paulsgrove grandad have early Christmas dinner

Family members of Jonathan Allison, 59, were left stunned after he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer on Father’s Day, June 20.

The Royal Navy veteran’s condition has deteriorated since then, with the chemotherapy treatments and medication taking their toll.

After medical advice, the family brought Christmas dinner forward to November 7, so Jonathan could spend time with his children and grandchildren.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan's family gathered together at Paulsgrove Social Club to celebrate an early Christmas dinner. Picture: Sasha Clarke.

His daughter, Sasha Clark, 34, said it was wonderful for her dad to have that special family moment.

She said: ‘It was a day we didn’t think we were going to have and it's another box ticked for us.

‘It seemed a bit strange walking round Tesco looking for a Christmas dinner but it had to be done.

Jonathan's closest family members turned up to see him and enjoy a Christmas dinner. Picture: Sasha Clarke

‘We don’t know what next week is going to bring, so we were told to enjoy what we can while we can.’

About two-dozen close family members gathered to celebrate Christmas with Jonathan at Paulsgrove Social Club.

A hall was set up specifically so they could meet up safely.

Jonathan’s immune system has weakened from his cancer treatment and his children and grandchildren had been separated from him as they are all in school.

Jonathan holding the shorts Sasha will wear at the charity boxing match on Saturday at Mountbatten Centre. Picture: Sasha Clarke

Jonathan’s story has touched the Paulsgrove community and the family have been unrelenting in their fundraising efforts.

The News reported in September the family had raised a staggering £3,460 for the neurology department at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The neurology team were integral in making sure Jonathan could marry his long-term partner Jane.

They had been together for 40 years but hadn’t tied the knot.

Jonathan's family have been taking part in several fundraising activities for Cancer Research. Picture: Sasha Clarke

In the wake of marriage paperwork taking ‘months and months,’ the neurology department pushed through the necessary documents, securing a special licence so Jonathan and Jane could have their fairy tale wedding on July 19.

This passion for fundraising and raising awareness for cancer charities has not faltered.

This Saturday, Sasha will be entering the ring in a charity boxing match for Cancer Research at Mountbatten Centre.

Just over £100 has been raised so far, and Sasha’s boxing shorts were donated by close family friend Michelle Silk.

Sasha said taking part in these events is her way of supporting her dad.

‘I got the short straw with boxing but I’m more than happy to do it.

Sasha's twin sister Hannah doing her 100 star jump challenge with some of her children. Picture: Sasha Clarke.

‘Our dad is our number one fan, he is supporting us with everything.

‘He’s just happy to see us carrying on and doing what we can for him, and it means a lot.’

The rest of the family are also doing their bit.

Hayley Campbell, 37, and Harry Allison, both children of Jonathan, raced across a field during the Pretty Muddy Cancer Research run on Southsea Common.

Hannah Outen, Sasha’s twin sister, has been doing 100 star jumps every day for Brain Tumour Research – raising £130 and regularly getting her six children to join in the fun.

Sasha said getting the children involved helps them get closer to their grandfather, and the fundraising also supports other families going through a similar ordeal.

She said: ‘We get the children involved with it as much as we can, as they don’t quite understand everything with my dad, some of the changes, and why they can’t see him.

‘We have our good and bad days.

‘Everything has seemed to have stopped with my dad, there isn’t much we can do for him now, but we do know he loves the charity fundraising we’ve been doing.

‘You can tell by his face that he’s proud, so the more we can do for him and other families the better.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron