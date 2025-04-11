Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a “loving husband and father” who died following a collision on the A3 have paid tribute to him.

Police were called on Saturday 5 April to a collision involving a Kia Ceed and a pedestrian which took place at around 2.45pm on the southbound carriageway, near to Bramshott.

The pedestrian, 36-year-old Jerrick Gomez from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital but sadly died on 9 April.

Now Jerrick’s family have provided the following tribute in his memory: "Jerrick was a man of warmth, kindness, and generosity. He was a loving husband and father, whose greatest joy was his family. As a nurse, he cared deeply for others—his profession was a true reflection of his giving spirit.

"Jerrick had a way of making people feel instantly comfortable. His joyful personality, sense of humour, and easy-going nature made him a beloved friend and a cherished member of the community. He brought light wherever he went.

"Though his absence is deeply felt, the love he shared and the lives he touched will never be forgotten."

Police continue to ask anyone with information about this collision to contact police on 101, quoting 44250148673.

You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/