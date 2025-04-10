Police lock down Portsmouth roads after man seriously injured - boy arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large police presence locked down part of Cosham on Wednesday night after a man was seriously injured - with a teenager arrested over the incident.

Police lock down Cosham near the Red Lion Hotel | @mrutteruk

Witnesses said a police cordon was in place from London Road between St George's Road and Havant Road, next to the Red Lion Hotel, as officers swept the area for clues amid “blood stained clothes and broken glass”.

Police were called at 9.30pm after a man in his 30s was found with a head injury in London Road, outside the Red Lion Hotel. “The injury is not deemed life-threatening,” a force spokesperson said.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish exactly how the man sustained this injury, and as part of this we have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody at this time.”

A witness told The News: “Police were cleaning up what looked like bloodied clothes and broken glass. It was unclear what had happened but people were still drinking and enjoying themselves in the garden of the Red Lion Hotel after the incident. There were five police vehicles at the scene.”

Another local said: “There were police everywhere with a huge cordon in place. It looked like a serious incident.”

The police spokesperson added: “We urge anyone with information about this incident to contact police on 101, quoting 44250155713.”