“Kind” and “charismatic” Dave Nutter, of Fareham, died aged 63 after suffering a heart attack while driving on the M27. His nine-year-old grandson, Tristin Vallender-Phillips, was in the front seat alongside him on July 9 when it happened.

Despite being given CPR at the roadside, and being flown to Queen Alexandra Hospital by air ambulance and placed on a ventilator, he died on July 18.

Dave’s family have been left devastated by his passing. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for his funeral. With the Gulf War veteran’s death being so sudden, not enough funds were set aside – with him being a fit and healthy man before his death.

Dave Nutter, 63, of Fareham, passed away on July 18 after suffering a heart attack on the M27. Pictured is Dave alongside his grandsons, Tristin, nine, and Archie, five.

Daughter Kathryn Jenvey-Vallender found out about what happened while staying with her youngest son, Archie Jenvey-Vallender, five, at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Archie had just had surgery for a major skull injury, and Dave was travelling to see him and give him a present for being brave during his treatment. Kathryn told The News: “It was just so completely out of the blue. My eldest was in the car with him when the heart attack happened. We just can’t believe it happened.”

Dave’s son, Mark Whitear, heard the news when a policeman rang his wife about the crash. He said: “There was only one car involved and my dad was in a really bad way. Tristin the little boy escaped unscathed, but my dad was not good.

Pictured is Dave alongside his daughter Kathryn.

"I said to my wife ‘I think my dad’s gone’. I was so upset and mortified, and I didn’t know what to do and whether to tell Kathryn because of what she was going through, but I felt like she had to know. It was just awful, absolutely awful.”

Dave was travelling on the motorway with Tristin when he said he wasn’t feeling very well. While under intense pain, he slowed the car down and eased it to the left safely and away from heavy traffic.

Mark, 42, of Stamshaw, described his actions as “heroic”. He said: “You could tell he did all he could, even in those few seconds as we believe it happened in a matter of seconds. During that time, my dad not only protected Tristin’s life, but those of other motorists as well.”

Tristin jumped to the back seat, wound the window down and waved at other drivers for help. The emergency services eventually reached them.

Pictured is Dave alongside his son Mark.

Kathryn, 28, of Park Gate, said: “If Tristin didn’t do that, dad would have gone that day. Although he still passed, he would never have survived in that car by himself.

“I’m so proud of him, I don’t even think I could have done it.” Dave’s family stayed by his side in hospital until he died, especially his wife Carole. They had been married since December 6. 1986.

Kathryn said: “It has hit my mum really hard. We were told that my dad’s brain had sustained so much damage due to a lack of oxygen. It was an irrecoverable injury.

Dave was described as a "loving" man with a lot of charisma, who had an adventurous spirit who would let nothing get him down.

"We didn’t think he would survive that long at all without a ventilator, but he proved them (doctors) wrong. He was so strong.” Mark added: “They (medical personnel) expected my dad to go within minutes of not being on a ventilator, but he lasted another 28 hours.”

Kathryn described her dad, who “loved his grandsons”, as a “family man who would do anything for anyone”. She added that Tristin and Archie have been left devastated after losing their grandad.

"It’s so hard to explain to them what happened”, Kathryn added. “He’d gone out to buy Archie a present for coping with his surgery, and for Tristin who had been so brave while his brother had been away.

"He didn’t get to give it to him himself. We were on facetime that morning because he was talking to Archie. My dad was just joking around and the last thing he said was ‘love you so much, I can’t wait to see you’. It’s so hard to cope.”

Born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and growing up in Germany with his family – originally from West Yorkshire – Dave went on to serve in the Royal Navy for 22-and-a-half years after leaving school.

His adventurous spirit took him across the globe, serving on warships including HMS York, Fearless, Cardiff, Invincible and Excellent, while also working at Portsmouth Naval Base, Whale Island, Rosyth and HMS Raleigh among many others. He was also a 1990 Gulf War veteran.

Pictured is Dave alongside his wife Carole. They got married on December 6, 1986.

Mark said: “He loved it. The whole ethos never left dad. He left in 1999 and still classed everyone else as civilians and kept making funny jokes about civilian life.

"The traits and qualities you get from being in the navy stayed with him throughout his whole life.” Dave was also a keen rugby fan, having plans to see England vs Fiji with Archie and Tristin at Twickenham on August 26.

The siblings said the family will attend the match in his honour, bringing his trusty England cap which he “wore everywhere” with them. Kathryn said her dad left a positive impression on everyone he met, with his employer – Alliance Healthcare – holding a two minutes silence in his honour.

"He would go into work so happy and jolly, and was still lifting massive crates and boxes at the age of 63”, Kathryn said, “Nothing got him down.”

Since the fundraiser was launched, more than £2,600 has been raised for Dave’s funeral. Mark said the family have been “touched by the generosity” of those supporting them, and added that their kindness was “unbelievable”. “No matter what, we will find a way to give him the best send off,” he said.

“He would welcome you with open arms and be so friendly – a kind and loving man with a great sense of humour.” The siblings said they would remember their dad’s “dry”, “dark” and “witty” sense of humour the most – as well as tales of his adventures such as paragliding in the Seychelles.

Mark said he would cherish the moment he went his dad to the Nurburgring race track in Germany, and always think about his brilliant “off the cuff” speeches which would captivate audiences. Kathryn said her dad would never be forgotten. She added: “He adored his family and family life was everything for him.

