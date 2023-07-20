Barry Cairns’ body was discovered around 7am by Hermitage Stream in the Chalton Crescent area on Monday June 19.

READ NOW: Danger driver in court

The “loving” 53-year-old’s funeral will take place at The Oaks Havant Crematorium, Barton Road, at 2.30pm.

Barry Cairns. Pic family/supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procession will feature a horse and carriage provided by the Mavericks while Pook Lane Stables are also providing a horse and rider to stand at the entrance of the crematorium for horse-loving Barry.

The family revealed their pain recently to The News as they continue to search for answers over his mysterious death. “Our lives have completely changed. We’ve lost a dad. We know something’s gone wrong, it does not make sense,” they said.

“We still don’t know how he died. We just want to find out the truth. He didn’t deserve to die like this under mysterious circumstances. We’ve been through a rollercoaster of emotions. He was dearly loved.”

Speaking of Barry’s character, they said: “Most people would describe Barry as a caring and cheeky chap, who if he could would always help those in need. He was someone that always looked on the bright side of life and could put a smile on your face, even in terrible times. His character is one that will be remembered and missed forever.

Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the suspected murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no words to describe our sorrow for someone who was a loving father, son, partner, grandfather, brother and friend. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences and support during this difficult time, particularly those who have aided the investigation. We will forever miss him. With thanks, Barry's family.”

Police have charged Dale Edmonds, 47, of Warnford Crescent in Leigh Park, and Mark Walkley, 42, of no fixed address, with perverting the course of justice. They were both remanded in custody by magistrates last month with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on July 24. Neither of the men entered a plea.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Barry’s death and encourage anyone with information to submit any information at mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23E06-PO1