Norman Martin, 84, was cycling along Redhill Road when he was struck by a vehicle at the junction of Links Lane, Rowlands Castle. Emergency services were deployed at roughly 3pm on December 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Martin, who was hit by a grey BMW X1, was rushed to hospital. He died on December 27 in the medical facility.

The family of Norman Martin, 84, of Redhill Road in Rowlands Castle, paid tribute to him following after he was killed in a collision. he was described as a passionate gardener who 'loved life and everyone.' Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The family of Mr Martin, of Redhill Road, Rowlands Castle, paid tribute to him through Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. They said: ‘Norman was born in Rowlands Castle in 1938 and was bought up in the Drift, he moved to Redhill Road upon getting married and lived there for 47 years.

‘He was hard working and spent his working life in various sawmills, then became a self-employed gardener. Norman has seen many changes in the village but adapted to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Gardening was his passion, he was an allotment holder for most of his married life. A very fit 84-year-old who dug his allotment every year and was always willing to help any other allotment holder who needed a bit of assistance.

SEE ALSO: Girl seriously injured at car meet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are still carrying out their investigation into the death of Norman Martin. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

‘He was very much a home man who didn’t smoke and only occasionally had a glass of cider. He loved life and everyone.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are continuing to investigate what happened and are urging anyone who was cycling down Redhill Road towards the Green on the day of the collision to come forward.

‘Anyone with information or footage can call us on 101 or submit information online quoting 44220515167,’ police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad