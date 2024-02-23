News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

M27 reopen: Picture shows motorway back to normal after fatal crash

Pictures of the M27 westbound where a fatal crash took place show the traffic moving freely after it was reopened overnight.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 08:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

M27 near junction 5. Pic: National HighwaysM27 near junction 5. Pic: National Highways
M27 near junction 5. Pic: National Highways

National Highways confirmed earlier the busy Hampshire motorway between junction 9 and 5 is now fully open and "flowing well" after being closed for a day and a half.

The authority had hoped the stretch would be open on Thursday evening but it was finally reopened around midnight following the three-vehicle crash on Wednesday that left a lorry driver in his 30s dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lorry, which had crashed into gantry, had erupted in flames hours after the crash. The gantry was deemed unsafe and was finally removed before the M27 was fully reopened overnight.

Pictures of the scene near junction 5 this morning show traffic moving freely.

Related topics:M27National HighwaysHampshire