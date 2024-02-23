M27 reopen: Picture shows motorway back to normal after fatal crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways confirmed earlier the busy Hampshire motorway between junction 9 and 5 is now fully open and "flowing well" after being closed for a day and a half.
The authority had hoped the stretch would be open on Thursday evening but it was finally reopened around midnight following the three-vehicle crash on Wednesday that left a lorry driver in his 30s dead at the scene.
The lorry, which had crashed into gantry, had erupted in flames hours after the crash. The gantry was deemed unsafe and was finally removed before the M27 was fully reopened overnight.
Pictures of the scene near junction 5 this morning show traffic moving freely.