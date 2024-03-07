Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

M27: Pictured highlights blurred lines on stretch between junction 5 to 7 where fatal crash recently happened

National Highways, though, told The News they are set to resolve the issue - but have warned a 50mph speed limit and lane reduction is coming in while work is done.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development comes after Michal Kaminski , 36, died at the scene of a multi-vehicle pile-up at junction 5 around 12.30pm on Wednesday February 21 involving his Mercedes lorry, a Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo. The lorry crashed into the gantry at the spot where there was no hard shoulder before later bursting into flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the stretch of motorway between junctions 5 and 7 has been branded hazardous for poor and confusing line markings that are even harder to see in sunny or wet weather.

A National Highways picture of part of the crash scene last month was re-posted on The News’ traffic Facebook group highlighting the confusing situation for motorists unsure where lanes are supposed to be. A yellow marker has been added to the picture to show where the lanes are meant to be - with the old white lines of the road right in the middle of them.

Colin Major posted on the traffic group: “Does anyone else find this section of the M27 completely dangerous and scary? In the sunlight you can’t find your lanes. This (fatal crash) was always going to happen and will again I’m afraid. As you can see from this picture you end up following the old painted lines where the (new) white lines are worn out and impossible to see.”

The News questioned National Highways over the issue and about rumours of a 50mph speed limit being reintroduced along the stretch again after previously having a reduced speed limit during the Smart motorway build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways, responding to The News, said in a statement: “A scheme starts this month to provide a new low-noise surface between junctions 5 and 7 of the M27, which will resolve the issue with the white lines.

“As we will need to install narrow lanes the old markings will be covered or removed and new white lines or studs will clearly mark the lanes that will be in place for the duration of the work. The concrete surface will be overlaid with 180mm of low noise black asphalt, and we will install studs as well as painting new white lines to mark the permanent lanes.

“During the scheme we will be reducing the carriageway by one lane in each direction, with a 50mph speed limit and narrow lanes in place and also be introducing a temporary speed camera.

“At the time of the M27 junction 4 to 11 motorway upgrade scheme, the concrete surface between junction 5 to 7 was fit for purpose. To avoid delaying the upgrade scheme and the introduction of the new technology and additional capacity, a decision was made to carry out the overlay scheme once the motorway project had been completed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the thickness of this new asphalt layer, the authority said it will also need to make changes to the existing barrier systems, drainage, structures and other assets.

National Highways said concrete roads make up almost 400 miles (4%) of England’s motorway and major A-road network. Around half of these roads will either have repairs or be replaced by 2025, as part of its commitment to delivering the government's second Road Investment Strategy to maintain and renew the strategic road network.

“We’ll be using innovative techniques and new technology to provide a modern road that will last for decades to come, and which is easier and quicker for us to repair in future,” the authority added.